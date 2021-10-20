Gallegos named to C-USA Preseason Team; Miners picked to finish third

DALLAS, Texas – UTEP women’s basketball standout point guard Katia Gallegos has been named to the Conference USA Preseason Team while the Miners were predicted to finish third in the preseason poll, as announced by the league office Wednesday. It marks the second straight year that she was a preseason honoree.

📢: Announcing the 2021 #CUSAWBB 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗹



The preseason poll is determined by the league’s 14 head coaches.#TheCUSAWay | https://t.co/KBvKjdwXK7 pic.twitter.com/hOLWy8VN5g — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) October 20, 2021

The El Pasoan Gallegos enjoyed a banner year in 2020-21. She was named to the 2021 All-Conference USA first team , becoming the first Miner sophomore since Jareica Hughes in 2008 to be a first-team All-League honoree. She paced UTEP and was among the C-USA leaders for assists per game (5.0-third), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62-sixth) and total steals (42-sixth)

Gallegos also led the Miners in scoring (13.8 ppg), field goals made (127) and attempted (287), 3-pointers made (38) and attempted (113), free throws made (54) and attempted (80), defensive rebounds (91) and minutes per game (32.4). Her assist average (5.0) was the second-best in school history by a sophomore while the scoring average (13.8) was fourth highest among UTEP sophomores all time. She started all 25 games, filling up the stat sheet with 13.8 ppg, 4.5 rebounds per game and 5.0 assists per game. Gallegos reached double figures in scoring in 18 different games, including 13 contests with at least 15 points.

UTEP finished 17-8 in 2020-21, including 13-5 in C-USA action, to earn the number two seed in the C-USA West Division. The Miners advanced to the C-USA semifinals for the first time in five years. Additionally, the 13 wins in league play were the most since 2016.