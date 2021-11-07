Full-court press: 1-on-1 with UTEP men’s basketball coach Joe Golding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new college basketball season is set to tip-off on Tuesday across the country, and with it comes a new era of UTEP basketball. Joe Golding, who took over the program in April, is set to embark on his first season as the head coach of the Miners.

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan sits down with Golding, one-on-one, to discuss all things UTEP basketball ahead of their Tuesday opener against Western New Mexico University at the Don Haskins Center. From his transition from Abilene Christian to UTEP, to recruiting and expectations in 2021-22, Golding hits on it all in five good minutes. Tune-in!