Four Miners named to All-Conference USA, All-Freshman Teams

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP has produced a pair of second team All-Conference USA selections in 2020, as well as two All-Freshman Team honors, the league office announced on Monday.

UTEP sophomore wide receiver Jacob Cowing and sophomore defensive end Praise Amaewhule were both named Second Team All-Conference USA, while running back Deion Hankins and offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers earned spots on the league’s All-Freshman Team.

UTEP 2020 All-Conference USA selections:



•WR Jacob Cowing (second team)

•DE Praise Amaewhule (second team)

•RB Deion Hankins (freshman team)

•OL Jeremiah Byers (freshman team)#CUSAfb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) December 21, 2020

The Miners had eight student/athletes named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention, including Hankins, offensive lineman Bobby DeHaro and Andrew Meyer, wide receiver Justin Garrett, defensive tackle Keenan Stewart, linebacker Stephen Forester, defensive back Justin Prince, and kick returner Duron Lowe.

Cowing led the Miners in receiving in 2020 with 41 receptions for 691 yards and three touchdowns. In eight games this season, he averaged 16.8 yards per reception and 86.4 receiving yards per game. Cowing finished the season ranked in the top 50 nationally in receiving yards (2nd in C-USA), receiving yards per game (2nd in C-USA), and yards per reception (3rd in C-USA). He also ranked fourth in the league with 5.1 receptions per game.

Amaewhule ranked second in the league in sacks (7) and sacks per game (0.88). He tied for seventh in the country in total sacks, while ranking 13th nationally in sacks per game. Amaewhule ended the season with 19 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss (50 yards), 7.0 sacks (48 yards), a team-high nine pass breakups, four QB hurries, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Hankins represented the Miners on the league’s All-Freshman Team after leading Conference USA and ranking second nationally in rushing touchdowns (9) by a freshman running back. Playing in seven games this season, Hankins rushed for 592 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. The former Parkland High School standout ranked third in C-USA and 22nd in the country in rushing touchdowns, while also ranking third in the league in scoring (7.7 per game). Hankins ranked in the top five in C-USA in rushing yards per game (84.6) and yards per carry (4.89).

🤩 𝗖-𝗨𝗦𝗔 𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 🤩



Congratulations to @DeionHankins for being named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team‼️



▪️ 9 touchdowns (Most in C-USA by a freshman)

▪️ 121 carries, 592 rushing yards (7 games)

▪️ 2nd-most rushing TD by a freshman in the nation pic.twitter.com/fVTZxLL6kW — UTEP Football (@UTEPFB) December 21, 2020

Byers was a big reason why Hankins ran wild in 2020. He saw significant action in six games for the Miners this season at right tackle, making two starts on the year. Byers was an integral part of an offensive line that ranked third in C-USA and in the top 30 nationally in sacks allowed and tackles for loss allowed. He helped pave the way for a rushing offense that averaged 138.9 yards per game and 16 rushing touchdowns this season.

UTEP finished the season 3-5 (0-4) and have now focused their attention to the 2021 season. The Miners announced the signing of another quarterback to their 2021 signing class, as part of the early signing period that began last week.