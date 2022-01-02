Former UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing to make decision on next school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sophomore wide receiver Jacob Cowing is set to make a decision on where he will continue his college football career on Monday.

Cowing, who entered the NCAA transfer portal late Dec., posted on his Instagram story Sunday that he will be making his decision on what college football program he’ll be suiting up for.

According to Cowing’s post, his choices have been narrowed down to: The University of Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon, and South Carolina.

Cowing posted this photo on his Instagram story Sunday afternoon

Cowing’s post says his decision will be revealed tomorrow.

Cowing, who was named to the All-Conference USA First Team in 2021, was UTEP’s best player on offense this past season, etching his name in the record books along the way. Cowing’s 69 receptions this season was the fourth most by a Miner in a single season, and his 1,354 receiving yards currently ranks seventh in the nation (second-most in program history). The Arizona native has posted 13,100-yard receiving games in his career, which is tied for the most in program history.

Cowing will be immediately eligible in 2022 after the NCAA adopted a one-time transfer rule last summer, which allows student-athletes to change schools without having to sit out a year.