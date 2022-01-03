Former UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing commits to Arizona

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP wide receiver Jacob Cowing has a new home for his final two years of college football.

One of the most sought-after transfers in college football this offseason, Cowing announced on his social media pages on Monday afternoon that he had committed to Jedd Fisch and the University of Arizona for his final two seasons of college football. Cowing will be immediately eligible for the Wildcats in 2022.

The move is a homecoming of sorts for Cowing, who is originally from Maricopa, Ariz., in the Phoenix area.

“First want to say thank you to all the coaches I have talked to these past couple weeks. With that being said with the great conversations I’ve had with the coaching staff I have decided to commit to The University of Arizona for my last 2 years,” Cowing said in his announcement on Twitter.

A three-year starter at UTEP, Cowing was one of the top wide receivers in the entire nation in 2021, catching 69 passes for 1,354 yards and seven touchdowns as the Miners’ top weapon for a 7-6 team. Had he remained at UTEP, it’s likely Cowing would have broken every single UTEP receiving record. He was a first-team all-Conference USA selection in 2021.

Instead, he’ll move closer to home – and to his two-year-old son, Chase, who is still in Arizona. That, plus potential NIL deals in Tucson, may have played roles in Cowing’s move to Arizona.

As for on the field, Cowing should be able to make an immediate impact in the Pac-12 for an Arizona program that went 1-11 in 2021 and lost two of its top four wide receivers from last season in Stanley Berryhill III and Tayvian Cunningham.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch has been incredibly active in recruiting the Class of 2022 and will add Cowing to what is already ranked as the 23rd-best recruiting class in all of college football, according to 247 Sports. That class also includes four-star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who could pair with Cowing next fall.

Quarterback Will Plummer took the bulk of the reps in 2021; however, the Wildcats also offered Incarnate Word transfer Cameron Ward after he entered the Transfer Portal last month. Ward has received a bevy of offers from Power-5 programs, but if he picks Arizona, he and Cowing could become a dynamic duo.

Cowing first announced he had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on Dec. 21 and received scholarship offers from a bevy of Power-5 programs, including Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina, before settling on Arizona.

If Cowing can continue the production and talent he showed at UTEP in the Pac-12 his NFL Draft stock will continue to grow. With two years of college eligibility left, Cowing is already draft-eligible; he could have turned pro after the 2021 season at UTEP and may have been drafted.

Instead, he’ll take his talents to a Power-5 program and attempt to improve his draft stock in the Pac-12, while helping Arizona return to prominence.

UTEP has been active in trying to replace not only Cowing, but Justin Garrett (graduation) and Tyrin Smith (transfer portal) in its receiving corps. On Monday, UTEP announced it had signed Tyler Junior College wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi. He caught 52 passes for 681 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.