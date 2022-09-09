EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tobi Amusan and Emmanuel Korir won NCAA national championships in their time at UTEP; now, they’re the best track and field athletes in the world in their respective disciplines.

Amusan, the Nigerian hurdler who set the world record in the women’s 100 meter hurdles at the World Championships over the summer, followed that up with her second straight Diamond League championship earlier this week.

The Diamond League is the highest professional league for track and field and Amusan has been the class of it. She ran to a meet record 12.29 seconds in winning the gold for a second year in a row.

Tobi Amusan wins her 2nd Diamond League title and shatters the 22-year old Meeting Record in a time of 12.29s (-0.3m/s)🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/zK6cHsr1s6 — Optimus Maximus (@femii_p) September 8, 2022

As for Korir, the Kenyan also won his second consecutive Diamond League championship, once again proving that he’s the best 800 meter runner in the world currently.

The reigning 800m Olympic gold medalist took first at the World Championships back in July. Then, Korir ran the fastest time in the world this year to take first in the Diamond League in 1:43.26

Emmanuel Korir has won the Diamond league after winning the men's 800M in Zurich.



Congratulations to him 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿#ZurichDL pic.twitter.com/qYwyk6fi08 — Geoffrey Mwamburi (@bekimwamburi) September 8, 2022

Sustaining success in any sport is one of the most difficult things to do. Both Amusan and Korir have managed to do so for most of the last two years.