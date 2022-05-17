EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP men’s basketball star Bryson Williams played so well at the NBA G-League Elite Camp the last couple days, he’s getting to stay a few more.

The Miner-turned-Texas Tech Red Raider earned himself a call-up and invitation to the NBA Draft Combine May 18-20 in Chicago, the league announced on Tuesday night. Williams got the invitation after scoring 23 points and grabbing four rebounds in a game at the G-League Elite Camp on Tuesday.

Congratulations to Bryson Williams of @TexasTechMBB on advancing from #EliteCamp to the 2022 #NBADraftCombine pic.twitter.com/YU6j0MGMnx — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 18, 2022

Williams left UTEP after the 2020-21 season and transferred to Texas Tech for his sixth and final season of eligibility. He averaged 14.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while helping the Red Raiders to the Sweet 16. In his two years at UTEP in 2019-20 and 2020-21, Williams averaged 17.8 points and 15.1 points per game, respectively. He came to UTEP after playing two seasons at Fresno State.

At this point, Williams isn’t expected to be drafted, but he is quickly rising up NBA Draft boards and his invitation to the NBA Draft Combine is a very good sign for him. Teams are taking notice of his talents and even if he doesn’t get drafted, he’s sure to get an NBA Summer League invitation and perhaps a spot in the G-League.

Bryson Williams is a BEAST! 😤



The @TexasTechMBB alum put up a HUGE 23PTS and made him the leading scorer in Game 3 of #EliteCamp!! pic.twitter.com/lcALdBB5Vk — NBA G League (@nbagleague) May 17, 2022

As for another former UTEP player, point guard Jamal Bieniemy, he was not invited to the NBA Combine or the G-League Elite Camp, but he’s still been taking visits around the country to work out for different teams.

According to Adrian Broaddus of 600 ESPN El Paso, Bieniemy has worked out for a bevy of teams, including the Kings, Spurs, Raptors, Mavericks and Rockets. Like Williams, Bieniemy is not expected to be drafted at this point, but the fact that so many teams have shown interest in him is a good sign that he could end up on a Summer League roster.

Time will tell for both these players, but so far, things are looking up for their professional dreams.