EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP star safety Quintin Demps had a successful nine-year NFL career and now he’s passing on his knowledge to the next generation.

Demps was hired as the new head football coach at Judson University, an NAIA school in Elgin, Ill., on Tuesday afternoon, after serving as the program’s defensive backs coach in 2022.

Judson’s football program has been in existence for just two years and won a total of six games under former head coach Dan Paplaczyk, who Demps replaced.

Head Coach!!! Glory to God. Thank you! Judson Admin Thank you!! Judson University I got you!! 🥷🏾🥷🏾🥷🏾 https://t.co/Cx3IVvltNK — Q (@QDemps) January 24, 2023

“I am beyond excited for this opportunity to be the next head coach at Judson University. I look forward to building a culture where God is honored, academics are a priority, and football is a privilege. I want to thank the Judson administration for believing in me,” Demps said.

The San Antonio, Texas, native is a nine-year NFL veteran who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, and the Chicago Bears. During his career, Demps recorded 312 tackles, 18 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, and had a total of three career touchdowns.

Demps played four years at UTEP from 2004-2007, where he is second in program history with 17 interceptions. Demps was a part of back-to-back bowl appearances in 2004 and 2005 with the Miners and tallied two 100-yard interception returns for touchdowns as a senior in 2007.

Demps previously was the Defensive Backs Coach at Trinity International University (TIU) and was the Defensive Coordinator at Grayslake Central High School. In addition, Demps was part of the Track and Field coaching staff at Grayslake Central.