EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP star Bryson Williams put his skills on display at the NBA Draft Combine on Thursday in Chicago.

In a scrimmage game, Williams had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, on just 2-8 shooting. Williams, who played the 2021-22 season at Texas Tech, will have one more day on Friday to show what he can do.

Williams began the week at the NBA G-League Combine, but played so well that he earned a call-up to the actual NBA Draft Combine.

Former @UTEPMBB star Bryson Williams at today's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago: 10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks in 20 minutes of action. He's hoping to impress scouts this week and a line like that – despite an off-night shooting – will only help. pic.twitter.com/yYeKIPXVzN — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 19, 2022

A native of Fresno, Calif., Williams played two seasons at Fresno State, two at UTEP, then his final year of eligibility for the Red Raiders.

While he’s not currently expected to be drafted, Williams is hoping a strong week at the Combine in Chicago could help raise his stock.