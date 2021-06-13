Former UTEP star Bryson Williams headed to Texas Tech as graduate transfer

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The decision has been made, and forward Bryson Williams will remain in west Texas for his final year of college basketball.

The former UTEP star announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Sunday night, and will have one year left to play with the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer. Williams initially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back on April 16.

“Offensively I have proven what I can do against some of the best in the country throughout my collegiate career,” Williams said in a statement posted to Twitter. “However, I wanted to challenge myself in other areas and I needed someone I knew could help me the most with that.”

Williams also thanked Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Texas and Washington for recruiting him as well, effectively revealing his list of five finalists, along with Texas Tech, which eventually won out.

A two-time all-Conference USA selection in his pair of seasons with the Miners, the 6’8 Williams averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds as a redshirt junior in 2019-20, then put up 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as a senior in 2020-21.

A Fresno, Calif., native, Williams began his collegiate career in 2016-17 at Fresno State under Rodney Terry, before following Terry to UTEP in 2018.

Williams will be a sixth-year senior for Texas Tech in what will be his lone year with the Red Raiders in 2021-22. New Texas Tech coach Mark Adams is known as a defensive mastermind, and will help Williams grow his game in that regard.

The Red Raiders played for the national championship in 2019 under former head coach Chris Beard, and have been to the NCAA Tournament three straight seasons in a row. Adams was an assistant under Beard in that time, and the chance to go to the Big Dance no doubt appealed to Williams in his final year of eligibility.

Without Williams in the fold, UTEP will return four of its five starters from the 2020-21 team in new head coach Joe Golding’s first year on campus.