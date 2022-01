Former UTEP standout, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Don Maynard, dies at 86

Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Don Maynard, former standout for Texas Western College (now UTEP) and member of the Super Bowl champion New York Jets, died Monday at the age of 86.

Maynard played for the Miners from 1954 through 1956, ending his collegiate career 2,283 all purpose yards.

His pro career included time with the New York Football Giants, the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton TigerCats and then became the first player to sign with the NFL’s newest team in 1960 – the New York Titans (renamed the Jets in 1963.)

Maynard went on to have stellar career with the Jets, capping his record-setting stint there with an underdog victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.

His career stats let him to a spot in the Professional Football Hall of Fame. Maynard played 15 seasons, with over 600 receptions and 11,000 receiving yards. He had 88 touchdowns and averaged 18.7 yards per catch.

Maynard spent his latter years in El Paso and Ruidoso; spending time with his family and his grandchildren. He also worked as an educator, businessman and in the financial industry.

Of his record-setting career, Maynard told the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

“I don’t really look at it like I’m the greatest receiver. After you play awhile anybody can break certain records. Longevity is the key. The record I’m proudest of is being the first guy to get 10,000 yards in receptions. Others may do it but I’m the first and only one guy can be the first.” DON MAYNARD NEW YORK JETS & ST. LOUIS CARDINALS & NEW YORK GIANTS

Information on services for Maynard have not been released.

