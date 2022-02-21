EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP quarterback Wes Phillips, who was the Miners’ starter during the 2001 season and a member of the 2000 WAC champion team, was named the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator on Monday.

Phillips was most recently the Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator in 2021, helping the Rams to a victory in Super Bowl LVI earlier this month over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The #Vikings have added 5 coaches to Kevin O'Connell's staff



• Matt Daniels, Special Teams Coordinator

• Daronte Jones, Defensive Backs

• Ben Kotwica, Assistant Special Teams

• Wes Phillips, Offensive Coordinator

• Mike Smith, Outside Linebackers/Pass Rush Specialist — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 21, 2022

The 43-year-old Phillips is going to Minnesota with new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, who was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

The son of legendary coach Wade Phillips, Wes began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys in 2007 as a quality control coach/offensive assistant before serving as Dallas’ assistant offensive line coach (2011-12) and tight ends coach (2013). Phillips then went to Washington for four years as the tight ends coach.

The plan is for Wes Phillips to do what O’Connell did in LA for Sean McVay: Serve as a key voice in planning and developing the offense. An up-and-coming coach, Phillips has a huge opportunity. https://t.co/GMGYPCE6V9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2022

After graduating from UTEP in 2001, Phillips played two seasons for the San Diego Riptide in the af2 Arena Football League. He got his coaching start as a graduate assistant with the Miners in 2003, then was a quarterbacks coach at West Texas A&M (2004-05) and Baylor (2006), before going to the NFL.

Phillips completed 143 of 257 passes for 1,839 yards with 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while also scoring two rushing touchdowns in his lone year as the Miners’ starter in 2001.