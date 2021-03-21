Former UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley signs with Dolphins

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Former UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley is finally getting a chance to prove himself in the NFL.

Locksley announced on Twitter on Sunday that he has signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins. He’s transitioned to wide receiver since his college days, and will look to make a roster that includes former UTEP teammate Nik Needham.

In his UTEP career, Locksley completed 53 percent of his passes for 2,266 yards, 9 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his two seasons in El Paso. His athleticism was constantly on display, though, as he rushed for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018 and 2019.

Locksley will get his first chance with Miami in mini-camps that are coming up soon, and ideally, will hope to prove himself and earn a roster spot during training camp in the fall.