EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jorell Saterfield, a former UTEP basketball player who starred at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, announced his plans to transfer to Portland State on Friday.

Saterfield played one season at UTEP after joining the Miners from Ranger Junior College. He was the Miners’ 5th-leading scorer, averaging 5.7 points per game in 33 games with 18 starts.

He was also UTEP’s top three-point shooter by percentage on the season, hitting at a 43.4% clip (49-113). Saterfield played a lot and exceeded in the middle portion of Conference USA play when Keonte Kennedy was out with a foot injury.

During a stretch of C-USA play, Saterfield scored in double figures in seven out of 10 games, hitting 31 three-pointers during that time period.

Saterfield played at multiple high schools, but graduated from Mayfield in 2019. He signed with Southern Miss out of high school, but ended up going the junior college route.

He will now head to the Pacific Northwest to play for the Vikings in the Big Sky Conference. Portland State went 14-17, 10-10 in conference play in 2021-22 under first-year head coach Jase Coburn.