AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Former all-Conference USA offensive lineman Derron Gatewood got into the coaching realm immediately after graduating from UTEP and he’s moving up quickly.

The former Miner announced on Twitter on Friday that he’s taken a job as an offensive analyst for the offensive line at the University of Texas, under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Gatewood left UTEP after the 2019 season and promptly went back to his alma mater, Odessa Permian, to be an assistant coach.

Excited to be joining the staff at The University of Texas as the Offensive Analyst! Thank you @CoachSark and @KJJFlood for this opportunity! ALL GAS, NO BRAKES! #Hookem 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/55MUHHr3by — Derron Gatewood (@CoachGatewood65) January 27, 2023

He helped Permian to successful seasons in 2020, 2021 and 2022, before getting his big opportunity with the Longhorns.

Gatewood played center at UTEP from 2014-2019, redshirting his true freshman season in 2014 and again in 2018 due to an injury.