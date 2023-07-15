LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTSM) – Former UTEP and Xavier men’s basketball star Souley Boum put together a solid performance in the Sacramento Kings’ 92-84 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Summer League on Saturday.

In 22 minutes of play and his first Summer League start for the Kings, Boum scored 16 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the floor, knocked down two three-pointers, and went 6-for-6 from the free throw line. Boum also collected a pair of rebounds and one assist. One alarming thing about Boum’s performance on Saturday was that he had five turnovers.

That was the Sacramento Kings’ NBA Summer League finale. Now with the Summer League over for Boum and the Kings, the product out of Oakland, California will have to wait and see if he gets picked up and given another opportunity by an NBA organization.