Former UTEP guard hospitalized with serious injuries following car wreck

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Daryl Edwards, who played for UTEP in 2019-20, was severely injured in a car wreck in Houston on April 7.

According to Houston television station KHOU, one person was killed and four others, including the suspect, were hurt in a wrong-way crash Wednesday morning. Bobby James Brown, the suspect, was charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

The car Edwards was in had three others riding in it. One woman died at the scene, and two others besides Edwards were seriously injured.

“We’re here for one reason,” Harris County Assistant D.A. Sean Teare told KHOU. “One person caused this horrific crash. This person was intoxicated, driving the wrong way.”

Daryl Edwards, who played for @UTEP_MBB in 2019-20, was in a car struck by a drunk driver on April 7. Has multiple injuries, including to his spine. Edwards was supposed to leave next month to go play overseas.



A GoFundMe has been set up for him here: https://t.co/SbApVH5TgZ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 12, 2021

According to a GoFundMe set up to assist Edwards and his family in paying his medical expenses, he suffered multiple injuries, including to his vertebrae and lower spine. He also broke both his legs and his right elbow.

Edwards was supposed to head overseas to play professionally in May. In his one season at UTEP in 2019-20, the sharp-shooting guard averaged 12.5 points per game, third on the team, and shot 38 percent from three-point range.

A native of Fresno, Calif., Edwards came to UTEP as a graduate transfer after playing at LSU for two seasons. Prior to playing for the Tigers, he attended Northwest Florida State College.