EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – He spent four years in El Paso, turning into a fan favorite by the time his stint at UTEP was over. Now, Tydus Verhoeven has found a new home.

The graduate transfer forward with one year of eligibility remaining is taking his talents to Northwestern University in the Big Ten Conference, he announced on social media on Thursday.

Verhoeven averaged 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Miners in 2021-22, helping them win 20 games and return to the postseason for the first time since 2015. His 32 blocks were second-most on the team, as he served as a defensive anchor in the post. He also started 28 of the 31 games he played in for UTEP last season.

Verhoeven’s game grew immensely in his time at UTEP. He transferred to the Miners from Duquesne in 2018, after leading the Atlantic 10 Conference in blocks as a true freshman. While in El Paso, he expanded his game offensively, eventually becoming a reliable post scorer and facilitator for Joe Golding in 2021-22.

Verhoeven’s skillset could be of use to Northwestern in 2022-23. He’ll bring experience and defensive intensity to the roster for the Wildcats and should be able to inject a dose of energy, whether it’s as a starter or coming off the bench.