EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced they signed former UTEP football star Roy Robertson-Harris to a contract extension.

Robertson-Harris signed a three-year, $30 million contract extension with the Jaguars, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who first reported the deal on Saturday.

It was a well-deserved extension for Robertson-Harris as he set career-highs in total tackles (45), tackles for loss (seven), quarterback hits (12) and passes defensed (four) in 2022. In the Jaguars two postseason contests, Robertson-Harris had 14 total tackles, 1.0 sack, five tackles for loss and two passes defensed.

Robertson-Harris spent the first four seasons of his career with Chicago after joining the team as undrafted free agent out of UTEP in 2016. He has played in 83 games in his seven-year career. He has amassed 156 total tackles including 13.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss.