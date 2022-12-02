EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Kalaii Griffin II last played football at UTEP in 2019. Since then, he’s been running a business he started called ShredSkinz.

The idea behind the business is simple: ShredSkinz are single-use sauna suits designed by Griffin II to help athletes and regular people train and lose weight. The company bills itself as the first of its kind.

ShredSkinz have partnered with UTEP athletics in the past and on Friday night, Griffin II went on ABC’s reality show Shark Tank in hopes of receiving help with his business.

It went better than Griffin II ever could have imagined. He nailed his pitch to the Sharks, asking for $60,000 in exchange for 20% equity in the company. Ultimately, Griffin II received two offers, including one from billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban.

Griffin II took Cuban’s offer of $60,000 for a 20% stake in ShredSkinz, meaning Griffin II will get to work with one of the most renowned businessmen in sports moving forward.

“I felt like Mark was more up my alley and I felt like I could expand more with someone like Mark Cuban on board,” Griffin II said.

ShredSkinz opened for business in 2020 and Griffin II said on Shark Tank on Friday night that in 2021, the company did around $190,000 in sales and was projected to earn over $250,000 in 2022.

Griffin II highlighted his playing career at UTEP during the show, including the fact that he suffered a career-ending arm injury in 2019.