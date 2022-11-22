EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP head football coach Sean Kugler was fired from his position as the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line coach/running game coordinator on Tuesday.

According to the Arizona Republic, Kugler was let go following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night. The Cardinals were in Mexico to play the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

The Cardinals have relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties following an incident in Mexico City on Saturday night, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) November 22, 2022

There was no immediate word on what the incident that got Kugler fired entailed. The 56-year-old Kugler has been with the Cardinals since 2019 and before that had been with the Denver Broncos, after getting fired by UTEP in 2017.

A UTEP alumni, Kugler played for the Miners from 1984-1988. He began his coaching career shortly after graduating from UTEP.

Kugler was the Miners’ head coach from 2013-2017. He was let go in El Paso midway through the 2017 season after an 0-5 start.