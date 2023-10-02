EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last Friday, the Denver Nuggets announced their roster for training camp for the 2023-24 NBA season.

On it, you’ll find the name of former UTEP and Xavier men’s basketball star Souley Boum.

Former @UTEPMBB standout Souley Boum officially received a training camp invite with the Denver Nuggets.



He will wear No. 20 with Denver. Preseason training camp opens up tomorrow in San Diego @BucketsForSale_ #MinerTalk pic.twitter.com/AzWxTiLvi0 — Adrian Broaddus (@AdrianBroaddus) October 2, 2023

On the roster, it notes that Boum received a training camp invite.

Boum participated in Summer League with the Sacramento Kings after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and will get another chance to make an NBA roster with Denver. In his senior year at Xavier, Boum averaged 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 44/40/87 shooting.

During his time at UTEP, from 2018 to 2022, Boum started 74 games out of 86 played. Over his career at UTEP, Boum averaged 17.0 points per game, 2.5 assists per game, and 3.9 rebounds per game. Boum was one of the best pure scorers to ever play at UTEP.