Former Miners host UTEP alumni basketball camp at Eastwood; play game vs. Southwest Desertcats

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – After taking a two-year hiatus, the third UTEP Alumni Basketball Camp went off without a hitch on Friday at Eastwood High School.

Former Miners like Jason Williams and Randy Culpepper led the charge, as multiple former players played host to over 75 campers, ages eight and older. A $50 registration fee also got each camper a t-shirt, dinner and a free ticket to the alumni game later that evening.

Both Williams and Culpepper recognized the importance of giving back to a community that helped them with so much when they came to El Paso.

Cool event at Eastwood today: The 3rd UTEP Alumni Basketball Camp, put on by Jason Williams, @R_culpepper_ & others.



Tonight at 7 pm, the @UTEPMBB alumni will square off with @swdeserthoops in a hoops showdown. Adult tickets are $10, first 1,000 people in the door at Eastwood. pic.twitter.com/MAKAE2YZpF — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 9, 2021

“Especially to a community that opened up to me when I came here to El Paso to play basketball, and still to this day, UTEP, the fans, everyone is amazing and that’s why it always feels good to give back here,” Williams said.

Williams recently wrapped up his professional playing career; Culpepper plans on going back overseas this fall, but his son lives in El Paso, and Culpepper calls the Sun City home in the offseason.

“To help my friend Jason out with his camp and give back to the kids in El Paso is a really good feeling,” said Culpepper.

In addition to the camp, there was also a basketball game between the UTEP alumni and El Paso minor league team, the Southwest Desertcats. Both teams feature players recognizable to local basketball fans and put on a show.

“A lot of people are putting pressure on me, but I love pressure,” Culpepper said pregame. “I’m going to come have fun, and this is the first time my son will see me play, so I’ll try to have a good game.”

The game between the UTEP alumni and Desertcats tipped off at 7 p.m. at Eastwood High School on Friday night, with tickets on sale at the door for $10. The first 1,000 fans were permitted inside the gym.