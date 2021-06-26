Former Miner great Ralph Davis dies at 49 after cancer battle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ralph Davis, who played an instrumental role in UTEP’s win over Kansas to advance to the Sweet 16 in 1992, died in his home in Illinois on Friday after a lengthy battle with cancer, the family confirms to KTSM. Davis was 49 years old.

The Davis family says he has been battling stage four colon cancer for over a year.

Terribly saddened to learn of former @UTEPMBB Ralph Davis’ passing. One of the mainstays of the Miners 1992 Sweet Sixteen team. Terrific individual, we lost him much too soon. RIP Ralph. — Jon Teicher (@UTEPMinerVoice) June 26, 2021

A 6-foot-6 forward out of Illinois, Davis played at UTEP under Don Haskins from 1990-1994. Across 122 games as a Miner, he averaged 10.8 points per game in his collegiate career and is considered one of the all-time greats to dawn the orange and blue.

As a sophomore during the 1991-92 season, Davis averaged 7.2 points per game and scored 12 points in UTEP’s upset win over the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16. His most iconic moment came in that very same game when he knocked down a good measure jumper at the final buzzer to stun the Jayhawks, 66-60.

The family of Ralph Davis, who played an instrumental role in UTEP’s win over Kansas to advance to the Sweet 16 in 1992, confirms to #KTSM9Sports he has died after battling cancer. He was 49.



Davis knocked down this good measure jumper at the buzzer to stun the Jayhawks. pic.twitter.com/Xc15yIr2Gc — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) June 26, 2021

His senior year was his best, averaging 16.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Davis is survived by his wife Vernecia Gee-Davis, their son Chaz and their daughter Rowyn.