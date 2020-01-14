Former Miner Ezeagu commits to Kansas State

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Former UTEP center Kaosi Ezeagu officially has a new home.

The Canadian center announced on social media on Monday that he will take his talents to the Big 12 and play for Kansas State. He transferred away from UTEP in mid-December.

Ezeagu was redshirting the 2019-20 season, mostly serving as a scout team player. As a freshman in 2018-19, Ezeagu averaged 3.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while leading UTEP in blocked shots (24) and field goal percentage (56.9).

Ezeagu will join the Wildcats at the start of the semester, then be eligible to play for Kansas State next season. At that point, he will be a redshirt sophomore and have three years of eligibility remaining.