Former Mayfield High School standout Jorell Saterfield commits to UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Joe Golding has landed his second recruit since being named the men’s basketball head coach at UTEP last month, and it’s a local product making his way back to the Borderland. Jorell Saterfield taking to Twitter on Friday night to announce his commitment to UTEP.

Saterfield played his high school basketball in Las Cruces at Mayfield. He signed to play his college basketball at Southern Miss, but instead took the junior college route and landed at Ranger College under former UTEP head coach Billy Gillispie.

The 6-foot-4 swing man led the Rangers to the NJCAA Final 4 and led the team in scoring, averaging 18.0 points per game in 27 starts. Saterfield also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, all while shooting 47.1% for three point range. He is as consistent of a scorer as they come, scoring in double figures in all but three games this past season.

Saterfield joins Bonke Maring, a 6’10 center from Blinn College, to join Golding and the Miners.