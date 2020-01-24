Flores named to C-USA Preseason Team

DALLAS, Texas – UTEP softball’s Kasey Flores was named to the 2020 Conference USA Preseason All-Conference team, the league announced Thursday morning.

Flores came onto the scene during her freshman campaign in 2019. The Horizon City native earned herself a spot on the 2019 all-freshman squad, while hitting an astounding .352 with a team-high 39 RBIs.

In Flores’s first weekend of play she hit a staggering .643, exploding for three homers and 10 RBIs. This play earned her C-USA player of the week, and was recognized as one of the nation’s top performers by NFCA.

The preseason team features only four sophomores out of 16 recipients, and is the lone Miner to make the squad. This is the first UTEP player to earn preseason recognition since Cortney Smith in 2018.

Flores and the Miners will begin their season against Arkansas on Feb. 7, at 9:30 a.m., in Las Cruces, N.M. UTEP will play five games in Las Cruces as part of the NM State Invitational.

In three games against I-10 rival NM State last season; Flores hit .779 with seven hits, two dingers and six RBIs. The Aggies were only able to get the then freshman out twice in nine at-bats.