Five UTEP student-athletes test positive for COVID-19, workouts suspended until July 16

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five UTEP student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release sent out by the university on Saturday. The five student-athletes who tested positive for the virus will self-quarantine for 14 days.

The five UTEP student-athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 will self-quarantine for 14 days. UTEP Athletics facilities were immediately closed and will remained closed until Thursday, July 16, when voluntary workouts will resume. #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) July 4, 2020

UTEP began voluntary workouts on-campus on June 15. Approximately 60 student-athletes have been participating in workouts to prepare for the 2020-21 athletics season.

Following the positive tests, UTEP immediately closed athletics’ facilities for extensive cleaning. All facilities will remain closed until Thursday, July 16, when voluntary workouts will resume on-campus.

A member of the UTEP football team, fullback Forest McKee, announced on Twitter back in April that he tested positive for the virus.

UTEP student-athletes will continue to be tested, and cleared, before using athletics facilities.