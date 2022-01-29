EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was a wire to wire win for the homestanding FIU Panthers, as they took down UTEP 72-45 in Miami.

FIU (11-7, 3-4 Conference USA) jumped out to a lead of 16 after the first 10 minutes and never looked back to hand the Miners (12-7, 4-5 Conference USA) the road loss.

The 27-point margin of defeat is the largest for the Miners since a 79-49 loss at home to Middle Tennessee on Jan. 19, 2019. FIU finished the day 26-of-57 (46 percent) from the field and 4-of-14 (29 percent) on 3-pointers.

The Panthers were playing physical from the opening tip, picking up five quick fouls over the first 2:58 to put UTEP into the bonus.

Even with the help from the charity stripe, the Miners still faced a 24-5 deficit with 39 seconds left in the first after a 14-0 run by the Panthers.

Adding to the Miners’ troubles was their shooting, as they struggled from the floor in the first half, going 5-of-28 from the field as FIU took a 38-20 lead into the locker room.

For their part, the Panthers were red hot, shooting 50 percent from the 3-point line and 13-of-28 from the floor over the first 20 minutes.

Despite struggling to score, UTEP picked up the intensity on the defensive side of the floor, drawing five charges in the second quarter alone.

In the second half FIU continued their hot streak, holding onto a double digit lead that never dropped below 17 points; UTEP’s struggles intensified, with season lows in points (45) and field goal percentage offense (26.4 percent) while turning the ball over a season-high 25 times.

Leading the way for the Miners was Katia Gallegos, as she scored 12 consecutive points for the Miners, spanning the 3rd and 4th quarters.

For the game, Gallegos finished with a team-high 23 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor, hitting 10-of-12 attempts at the free throw line.

Elina Arike had seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds, helping the Miners win the boards 39-34.

The Miners returns to the Lone Star State to host North Texas on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. MT.

