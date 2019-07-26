Finishing strong: UTEP looks to improve late-game execution in 2019

After a 1-11 2018 campaign, once again it’s nowhere to go but up for UTEP as they get ready to begin the 2019 season with the start of fall camp on August 2.



While that 1-11 record is certainly disappointing, it’s also a bit deceiving. In 2018, the Miners lost four of their 11 games by less than nine points and had chances in the fourth quarter of all of them to take the lead.

.@UTEPFB won just 1 game last year, but 4 of their 11 losses came by 9 points or less, and the Miners had opportunities to take the lead in the 4th quarter of all of them. Here, @CoachDimelUTEP talks about how UTEP hopes to turn some of those close losses into wins this fall. pic.twitter.com/ynFI9mRMjh — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 25, 2019



As they look ahead to 2019, Dana Dimel’s squad is looking for ways to finish games out much stronger than they did in 2018.



“The key to really turning the corner is when your football team expects to win,” Dimel said. Obviously, when you’re going through what we’re going through trying to build a program, that expecting to win is the most important thing that you can get to so when you get to the fourth quarter, the kids expect to win. When you expect to win, you make the plays that help you win. For us, what we have to do is prepare better.”



The Miners will spend a week of training camp in Ruidoso, NM, from August 4-11. UTEP opens the season on August 31 at the Sun Bowl against Houston Baptist.