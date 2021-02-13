Fine 9: UTEP wins for ninth consecutive game, sweeps FIU

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The UTEP women’s basketball team continued its hot streak on Saturday afternoon in south Florida, defeating FIU 73-57 for their ninth straight win.

Led by Michelle Pruitt’s 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and Katia Gallegos’ 17 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds, UTEP used a 10-0 run spanning the end of the first half and the start of the second half to take control of the game.

The nine-game winning streak is tied for the fourth longest in program history and the longest win streak since 2013-14, as UTEP improved to 14-5, 11-3 in Conference USA play.

The Miners have not lost since a Jan. 15 defeat at home to North Texas. During their win streak, UTEP has swept weekend series with four different opponents and sky-rocketed into second place in C-USA’s West Division.

UTEP will look to extend the streak to double digits next week at the Don Haskins Center, when the Miners host Florida Atlantic for a pair of games.