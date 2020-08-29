Fighting the same fight; 54 years after Texas Western broke barriers, athletes around world continue to battle racial injustices

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In El Paso, the story of the 1966 Texas Western Miners – the first all-black starting five to win the college basketball national championship – is well-known. The team broke barriers in a lot of ways, yet, 50 years later, athletes across the country are still fighting a similar fight the Miners were in 1966.

For members of that Texas Western team like Willie Cager, protests are a familiar story, but he’s happy to see athletes standing up.

57 years ago Friday, Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. In the middle of the Civil Rights Movement, Texas Western became a part of history: the first team with an all-black starting five to win a national championship.

“It was very important. It was a part of history and it should be talked about in all the schools,” said Willie Cager, who played an integral role for the 1966 Miners.

Yet 54 years after the Miners’ groundbreaking 1966 title, many of the same issues still face the black community.

“(Racism) didn’t go away, and it won’t ever go away until people become more civilized,” Cager said.

Like the Miners did in 1966, and John Carlos and Tommie smith did two years later holding up a fist on the Oympic medal stand in Mexico City, athletes around the United States and the world are using their voices. In the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Wisconsin police on Sunday, players in the NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS and other leagues did not play in protest.

When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high-level, give maximum effort and hold each other accountable,” said Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill. The Bucks started the protests on Wednesday by refusing to play Game 5 of their NBA first round playoff series against the Orlando Magic. “We hold ourselves to that standard and in this moment, we are expecting the same from lawmakers and law enforcement.”

For Cager, the week’s events were painful and all too familiar.

“I feel hurt because it should be so much different,” he said.

The player movements have already forced change around the nation, something Cager loves to see given his background.

“I’m still here, so it matters,” Cager said. “I want to make a difference for El Paso and around the country.”

He is hoping to build the Willie Cager Learning Center to aid El Paso’s youth; he’s even writing to some of the biggest figures in sports like Michael Jordan, Doc Rivers, Aaron Jones and Stephen Curry for support. He is also writing a memoir titled ‘Playing with Heart’ to tell his life story. He hopes to have it published in the next year.

For the younger generation, Cager has a simple, yet poignant message

“It would be to go back to some kind of normalcy, and make a difference.”

That begged the question: What kind of change or difference would you like to see?

“Good question,” Cager said. “You tell me.”

The NBA Playoffs will resume on Saturday, but not without change. The league and the Player’s Association have agreed to establish a social justice coalition and NBA arenas will be converted to voting locations.