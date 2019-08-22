Fields set to return to UTEP football team

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just two months after transferring to Georgia Southern, former Americas High School standout Joshua Fields is set to return to the UTEP football team, sources tell KTSM 9 Sports.

Fields also took to Twitter to tweet, ‘I’m back’ on Tuesday night. UTEP has yet to confirm the move.

Fields originally transferred to Georgia Southern to be closer to his family, which is why he was seeking a hardship waiver from the NCAA. Now he appears to be on his way back to El Paso.

Confirmed by the Georgia Southern football team Monday morning, University of Texas-El Paso transfer running back Joshua Fields is no longer with the team.



It is unclear if Fields will be eligible to play this season. Under NCAA rules, transfers must sit out one season. However, Fields never practiced or played with the Eagles. He would seemingly like to pick up where he left off with the Miners in spring ball.

Fields rushed for 419 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons at UTEP.

The Miners will open the season at Sun Bowl Stadium on Saturday, August 31 against Houston Baptist.