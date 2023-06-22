EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The field for the 2023 Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational basketball tournament is set, sources confirmed to KTSM on Thursday.

The host UTEP will welcome three solid mid-major programs to El Paso Dec. 20-21 for the Multi-Team Event (MTE), as Norfolk State, South Dakota State and Wyoming will venture to the Sun City. Rocco Miller was the first to report the field.

South Dakota State will battle Wyoming on one side of the bracket, while the Miners will play Norfolk State on Dec. 20. The winners will face each other for the championship the next day and the losers will play each other in the consolation bracket.

Kent State won the event in 2022, beating UTEP, New Mexico State and North Carolina A&T. UTEP has not won the tournament in its home arena since 2019, when the Miners ousted UC-Irvine.

Norfolk State and Wyoming will both be making their first trips to the Sun Bowl Invitational since 2018; NSU will be making its fourth appearance in the event, while Wyoming will be playing in it for the third time. South Dakota State will be making its Sun Bowl Invitational debut.

All three visiting teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2021-22, so it will be a field full of recent March Madness competitors to give UTEP a good nonconference test.

The Miners are in the process of piecing together their full 2023-24 schedule. UTEP will be playing Oregon on the road and will also participate in the SoCal Challenge in November.