FAU topples UTEP 67-62 to snap Miners’ 9-game winning streak

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP fought all the way back to tie the game multiple times in the fourth quarter, but a 17-point first half deficit proved to be too much to overcome as Florida Atlantic defeated the Miners 67-62 on Sunday afternoon at the Don Haskins Center.

The loss snapped a nine-game UTEP winning streak dating back to mid-January. The Miners are now 14-6, 11-4 in Conference USA play. FAU improved to 7-8, 5-6 in league action.

FAU’s Iggy Allen scored 28 points and corralled 17 points, also hitting the go-ahead three-pointer in the fourth quarter. Katia Gallegos scored 19 points for the Miners in a losing effort.

A sluggish start ultimately doomed the Miners, who had to wait two extra days for this weekend series to get going. It was pushed back to Sunday/Monday from Friday/Saturday due to travel difficulties brought on by this week’s winter storms across Texas.

“I haven’t been a part of many games where we have a comeback like that and don’t win,” said UTEP head coach Kevin Baker. “You have to give FAU a lot of credit and Iggy Allen a lot of credit. Her play tonight was the reason they beat us.”

The good news for UTEP: they can bounce back on Monday with a victory and start a new winning streak. The Miners and Owls will play the finale of their doubleheader at 7 p.m. on Monday at the Don Haskins Center.

“It’s a wake up call, and it’s momentum for tomorrow,” Gallegos said. We’re going to get the win.”