EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Earlier this month, UTEP re-introduced Keitha Adams as the new women’s basketball coach.

Now, Adams is focused on putting together her team on the court and on the sidelines.

On Monday, Ewa Laskowska announced that she would be returning to El Paso to join Adams’ coaching staff at UTEP.

Laskowska and Adams are very familiar with each other as the pair have spent more than two decades working together on the sidelines.

Most recently, Laskowska spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach at Wichita State under Adams.

Laskowska joined Adams at Wichita State in April 2017 as an Associate Head Coach.

Before that, Laskowska spent 16 seasons on staff at UTEP with Adams. She served as an assistant coach her first 12 years in El Paso but was then elevated to Associate Head Coach on July 29, 2013.

In her first stint at UTEP, Laskowska had been an instrumental part in the Miners’ success, helping them make four postseason bids (NCAA in 2012 and 2008; WNIT 2016 and 2014) and four league championships (2016 C-USA regular season, 2012 C-USA regular season and conference tournament and 2008 C-USA regular season) in school history.

The two will hope to bring back their winning ways at UTEP in the 2023-24 season.