EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Evansville point guard Shamar Givance, who led the Purple Aces in scoring in 2021-22, committed to UTEP on Wednesday, sources confirmed to KTSM.

Givance averaged 13.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest to lead the team in all three categories, while playing in all 30 games for Evansville last season. He will be a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility at UTEP.

A dynamic point guard that can attack the basket and create for others, Givance also has a decent touch from the outside, shooting 31% from three in 2021-22.

A 2nd-team all-Missouri Valley selection in 2020-21, Givance scored over 1,000 career points while at Evansville. The 5’10 guard was a priority in recruiting for the Miners, who have to replace 92% of their scoring from the 2021-22 team that won 20 games.

Givance will be tasked with replacing Jamal Bieniemy at the point guard spot; he’ll be joined in the backcourt by multiple other transfers that have joined Joe Golding’s squad for next season. Tae Hardy (Southern Miss, 13.7 ppg), Mario McKinney (transfer from New Mexico State) and Malik Zachery (South Plains Community College, 7.9 ppg) have already transferred in and UTEP has added high school signee Jamal Sumlin as well.

The Miners have also added junior college forwards Jonathan dos Anjos, who averaged 12 points per game in 2021-22; and Derick Hamilton, a 6’10 center who scored 10 points per game last year. The new additions will team with returners Kevin Kalu, Ze’rik Onyema and Jamari Sibley, plus whoever else Golding’s staff is able to bring in.

Elsewhere on the recruiting front, former Miner Christian Agnew found a new home on Wednesday, as he committed to Southeastern Louisiana. It’s the third stop for Agnew, who came to UTEP from North Alabama in 2020.

Agnew averaged 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 2021-22 for UTEP, playing 15 minutes per game mainly off the bench. However, at North Alabama Agnew averaged double figures both years, including 12.8 points per game in 2019-20.