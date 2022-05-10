EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former UTEP offensive lineman Bobby DeHaro will now get his chance to show why he should play at the next level.

First reported by 600 ESPN El Paso and later confirmed by KTSM, DeHaro received an invitation to the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie minicamp this week.

DeHaro told KTSM he will leave this Thursday as the Colts’ rookie minicamp is scheduled to run from May 13-15, according to NFL.com.

DeHaro spent four seasons with UTEP (2017-2020) after graduating from Montwood High School. DeHaro redshirted as a true freshman for the Miners in 2017 and did not see any playing time in the regular season.

In 2018, DeHaro stepped onto the field as a redshirt freshman and started all 12 games on the offensive line for the Miners.

In 2019, the six-foot-four offensive lineman started every game for the Miners.

The next year was one where DeHaro Started all eight games for the Miners at left guard. He helped pave the way for a rushing attack that scored 16 touchdowns and surpassed 1,000 yards on the season.

In 2021, DeHaro was part of the UTEP football team that made its first bowl game appearance since 2014.

He now looks to continue his football playing career at the highest level of the sport.

DeHaro now joins Quardraiz Wadley and Darta Lee as former UTEP football players who have earned an invite to a rookie minicamp across the NFL.

Wadley received an invitation with the Miami Dolphins and Lee received his invite from the Houston Texans.