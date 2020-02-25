Edwards named C-USA Player of the Week

DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – Daryl Edwards’s performance was exciting to witness in the Don Haskins Center on Saturday night. He poured in a career-high 34 points on 8-of-12 shooting from downtown as the Fresno, Calif., product rallied his squad from 19 points down and spearheaded the Miners to a, 68-62, victory.

League officials announced Edwards as the Conference USA Player of the Week presented by Top of the World Monday afternoon after his stellar performance.

Edwards, to go along with his 34 points, dished out three assists, recorded a blocked shot and a steal, helping UTEP snap a five-game skid. The graduate transfer’s eight treys were a career-best, while his 11 made field goals were also a career-high. Edwards’s efforts rallied the Miners from 19 points down at the 15:50 mark of the second half. With UTEP down 44-25, Edwards capped a 19-0 run with a three-point bucket that tied the contest at 44. Edwards accounted for 12 of the 19 points, while hitting three consecutive treys during that span. Edwards scored 24 of his 34 points on 6-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc during the second half as UTEP outscored Rice, 49-30. Edwards hit a three at the 4:39 mark, putting the Miners up 57-53. The Miners built that into a 10-point lead and controlled the game from there.

Overall, it’s the fourth C-USA Player of the Week during the 2019-20 season. Fellow Fresno native Bryson Williams has earned three player of the week honors this season.

UTEP will host Southern Miss on Sunday, March 1 during ‘Senior Day’. The Miners and Golden Eagles will tipoff at 2 p.m. in the Haskins Center.