EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Eastlake kicker Julian Melucci has always wanted to play for his hometown’s university. Late in his senior year, he’ll finally get the chance.

Melucci committed to UTEP on Tuesday, after initially pledging his commitment to Sul Ross State a few months ago. The Miners came calling and it was too good for Melucci to pass up.

After thoughtful consideration and discussion with my family, I called Coach Derickson and decommitted from SRSU, expressing to him my desire to accept an offer from UTEP. I am very happy & extremely proud to say, I’m gonna be a Miner! Thank you Coach Price for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/G3ebePawI6 — Julian Melucci (@JulianMelucci) March 14, 2023

Melucci was a four-year starter for the Falcons and drilled multiple game-winning field goals during his high school career.

As a senior in 2022, Melucci was a perfect 28-for-28 on PATs, while also making 8-12 field goals. His longest made field goal was 51 yards, but many of his kicks could have been good from much longer.

With Gavin Baechle graduating and potentially turning pro, UTEP will be in the market for a new kicker in 2023. While there are players in front of Melucci on the Miners’ depth chart, he’ll do his best to compete for playing time as a true freshman.