Due to COVID-19, UTEP navigates difficult 2020 campaign

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In a season unlike any other, UTEP has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last month, but largely to no fault of the Miners.

Two of UTEP’s last four games have been postponed (Southern Miss) or canceled (FIU) due to the virus’s affect at other schools, and another (North Texas) was postponed by the rise of cases and hospitalizations in El Paso. It’s no doubt been frustrating for UTEP, but they’re finding ways to push through each week.

“It’s a little discouraging when we hear the games are postponed because we did that whole week of prepping, a whole week of game-planning, new plays, new installations, and then we have to throw it all out the window,” said sophomore wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

UTEP has not played a home game since Sept. 19, and have played only two games in the last six weeks.

The guys get emotionally invested in a game like you do, and then they have to switch gears, and a day later, we’re out there working on a new opponent, said head coach Dana Dimel. “It’s a really weird situation.”

Two of the games lost, against Southern Miss and North Texas, have already been rescheduled for December. While they’re frustrated by the events of the last few weeks, the Miners see the bigger picture.

“It’s definitely tough, it’s really hard, but I understand everything that’s going on right now,” said senior linebacker Stephen Forester. “It’s a crazy situation, so my frustration is just with the virus.”

Despite all the adversity, the Miners sit at 3-3 (0-2 in Conference USA) with five games left, and still have all of their goals in front of them.

“We have to stay locked in on what’s ahead of us, and that’s great opportunities to win some games and get to a bowl game this year, and make a run at the divisional championship,” Dimel said. “If we can get a couple wins in a row, we’re right there in the hunt.”

Dimel confirmed that this weekend’s game with FIU that was canceled will not be made up at any point this season. The Miners attention has already shifted to its next opponent: a clash with UTSA on the road November 14.