Drennan to sign with UTEP as graduate transfer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Q’ Drennan is coming home. The Former Americas High School standout took to Twitter to announce he will sign with UTEP as a graduate transfer.

Drennan, who spent five years in Albuquerque, New Mexico playing wide receiver at the University of New Mexico, will be immediately eligible to play for the Miners in 2020.

“I’m excited to play in front of El Paso again after these last couple of years,” Drennan said in a statement to KTSM 9 Sports. “It’ll mean a lot being with my family again and doing what I love.”

Drennan graduated from Americas High School in 2015. In his freshman season with the Lobos, he tallied 11 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns in UNM’s triple-option offense. Drennan battled injuries the next four years, including a season-ending dislocated hip in the 2018 season opener. He finished his career at UNM with 26 receptions and 554 receiving yards.

The El Pasoan should step in and make an immediate impact for the Miners at wide receiver, following the departures of Tre Wolf and Walter Dawn Jr., both of whom have announced their intention to transfer from the program.