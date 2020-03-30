Deon Stroud the latest UTEP basketball player to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The NCAA transfer portal is something UTEP fans have come to dread the last few months.

On Sunday, freshman guard Deon Stroud became the fourth Miner to transfer out of Rodney Terry’s program since the season ended on March 11. A source confirmed to KTSM on Sunday night that Stroud had indeed joined Jordan Lathon, Nigel Hawkins and Anthony Tarke in the transfer portal. Stroud later announced the news on his own Twitter page.

An electric athlete, Stroud averaged four points per game, but played less than 10 minutes per in the 24 games he saw action in in 2019-20.

I’d like to thank the coaches and all who helped me with my journey at UTEP. I’d also like to give a special thanks to the fans and city of El Paso.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LdBJthWvNb — _Chefd5 (@stroud_deon) March 30, 2020

The Fresno native will have to redshirt next season, before having three years of eligibility remaining.

Time will tell if any more Miners join Stroud, Tarke, Hawkins and Lathon in the transfer portal.