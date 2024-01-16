EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) were both entities Dallas, Texas native David Terrell Jr. heard about while growing up.

“I definitely always heard about UTEP and El Paso,” Terrell Jr. said. “My mom kept me updated with stories a lot about her time playing here so it was definitely cool to come out here and visit El Paso.”

UTEP runs in the Terrell family’s blood. Both Terrell Jr.’s parents, David Terrell and Kiana Terrell, née Taylor, were star athletes at UTEP in the 1990s.

David’s father was an all-WAC performer for UTEP and played with the football team from 1994-96 before playing in the National Football League (NFL) for five years. Terrell played with Washington from 2000 to 2003 and then with the Oakland Raiders in 2004.

David’s mother, Kiana, was a standout on the women’s basketball team at UTEP (1993-96, 97-98). When Kiana finished her playing career at UTEP, she was the then school record holder for double-doubles (20) and the then second-leading scorer (1,134) and rebounder (676) in program history.

Now in 2024, Kiana is ranked seventh on UTEP’s all-time leading scoring list, sixth in UTEP’s all-time leading rebounding list, and tied for fourth in all-time double-doubles in program history.

With knowing David’s parents’ history in El Paso, that pushed UTEP men’s basketball coaches Joe Golding and Jeremy Cox to try and get one of the best high school basketball players in the entire state of Texas to El Paso.

“What made David unique was that his mom and dad both played here at UTEP,” UTEP men’s basketball had coach Joe Golding said. “So, I think UTEP meant something to him. I think there was some history there with his family. I think they understood what it meant to be a Miner and I think that helped in the recruitment process.”

Terrell Jr., who attended Mansfield Summit, told KTSM that Golding and Cox were the most interested in him during the recruitment process. It was interest that David’s mother, Kiana, was well aware of during that time.

“Coach Cox called me and told me that ‘my head coach is going to offer David’,” Kiana Terrell said. “You just a get a funny feeling that runs through your blood stream.”

With an offer from UTEP on the table for David, Kiana left her son with the task of ultimately making the decision on what college to attend and play basketball at (sometimes).

“My mom would jokingly try to push UTEP, but she really didn’t care as long as it was really up to what I wanted to do.” Terrell Jr. said.

“He likes to do his own thing, make his own path. So, I didn’t want him to know how bad I wanted him to go to UTEP because I didn’t want it to have the reverse effect.” Kiana Terrell said.

Well, the reverse effect was avoided and Terell Jr. made his commitment to UTEP back in Sept. 2022.

“It’s an amazing feeling. I love the fact I can play where my mom and dad played,” Terrell Jr. said. “I love the fact that I can play in the same area, the Don Haskins Center, that my mom played.”

Pretty cool moment here as UTEP HC Joe Golding (@CoachJoeGolding) gave @ChapinBoysBBall credit for their amazing postseason run.



Golding also gave props to @JunitBasketball guard David Terrell. Terrell is set to join UTEP for the 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/C8W6BMbQM6 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) March 4, 2023

Now, Terrell Jr. is currently in the midst of his freshman year at his parent’s alma mater, starting to create his own legacy at UTEP as a member of the men’s basketball team.

Terrell Jr. is establishing himself as a key player on this year’s squad and for the future as well. Terrell Jr. was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week on Jan. 8 after a pair of breakout games against rival New Mexico State (Jan. 4) and non-conference opponent Chicago State (Jan. 7).

Watch out for the freshmen👀



With @UTEPMBB's Trey Horton III earning @ConferenceUSA Freshman of the Week honors on Monday, 3 of the 4 freshmen on the roster have collected the league honor this season.



Horton III (Jan. 15)

David Terrell Jr. (Jan. 8)

Elijah Jones (Nov. 13-27) pic.twitter.com/UHhjtY9a5x — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) January 16, 2024

The Dallas native averaged 7.5 points, on 75 percent shooting, to go along 2.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in the two contests. He scored eight points (seven in second half) on 3-5 shooting, including the go-ahead lay-up that gave the Miners the lead for good, in a 74-69 victory against Chicago State on Jan. 7.

Terrell Jr. is a true baller, fierce competitor, and a gem in the making.

“He truly loves the game of basketball,” Golding said. “He’s in the gym all the time, he works on his craft and guys that work and love basketball get rewarded.”

“DT [David Terrell Jr.] has been playing good since [the] New Mexico State [game],” UTEP senior guard Zid Powell said. “We try to keep the confidence in him because we trust him. Everybody trusts him and so we depend on him too like he depends on us and we got his back.”

“David despises losing,” Kiana Terrell said. “That comes in his blood and he really, really hates losing.”

“The community knows good basketball so I would love to make the NCAA Tournament as much as I can during my time here.” Terrell Jr. said.

“We all know around here that David Terrell Jr. is going to be a special player and he’s pretty darn good right now but he’s going to get better and better each and every day.” Golding said.

The UTEP men’s basketball team back practicing today at the Haskins Center ahead of Thursday/Saturday clashes with Middle Tennessee & Western Kentucky.



Tonight at 10 on KTSM, @SamGuzmanTV will have a feature story on freshman PG @david5terrell coming into his own for the Miners! pic.twitter.com/fgICOuyRVF — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 16, 2024

Terrell Jr. and UTEP will be back in action on Thursday. UTEP will play Middle Tennessee in a Conference USA contest at the Don Haskins Center. Tip-off is at 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday night.

FUN FACT: David Terrell Jr. is not the only baller in the family. He has two older sisters who also played or are playing college basketball. His oldest sibling, Deja Terrell played at North Texas from 2017 to 2019 before wrapping up her playing career at New Mexico State. His other sister, Destiny Terrell currently plays at Incarnate Word and is averaging 8.9 points per game.