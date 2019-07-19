Darshawn McClellan joins UTEP men’s basketball staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP Head Coach Rodney Terry added Darshawn McClellan to the men’s basketball staff. McClellan will serve as Director of Player Personnel/Academic Coordinator in his first season with the program.

“First and foremost, I’m excited about the opportunity that coach Terry has warranted me,” McClellan said. “I’ve heard tremendous things about him, about his recruiting aspect, how he’s able to build programs and getting teams to the NCAA Tournament. I’m also excited to be reunited with my old high school coach, coach O (Arturo Ormond) and helping this program out as much as I can. I’m extremely excited about the opportunity.”

McClellan previously worked at Illinois State the past three seasons (2016-2019) as the program’s video coordinator.

Prior to his stop at Illinois State, McClellan worked as a player development assistant at his alma mater Vanderbilt during the 2015-16 season. The native of Fresno, Calif., graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2011 with a degree in human and organizational development. McClellan played in 88 career games with 13 starts with the Commodores for four seasons (2007-2011). While at Vanderbilt, McClellan went to three NCAA Tournaments (2008, 2010 and 2011) as a player and once as an assistant coach (2016).

McClellan played a fifth year at Louisiana Lafayette as a graduate student during the 2011-12 campaign. He put up a collegiate career-best 28 points while adding nine rebounds against FIU Jan. 14, 2012. Louisiana Lafayette advanced to the 2012 CIT.

Following his collegiate career, McClellan played professionally overseas from 2012 until 2014, in Iceland, Japan and Germany. He also served as an assistant coach at Thomas Edison High School, his alma mater in Fresno during his off-seasons.