COVID forces UTEP-Middle Tennessee game to be postponed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with UTEP Athletics announced Tuesday morning that the UTEP men’s basketball team’s scheduled match-up at Middle Tennessee on Jan. 1 has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Middle Tennessee program.

Program officials add that all of the MT players have been vaccinated. Conference USA will work to reschedule the game at a later date.

The Miners will open C-USA play at league power UAB at 5:30 p.m. MT on Thursday, December 30.

Jon Teicher (41st year) will be on the call, which can be followed on “The Home Of UTEP Basketball” 600 ESPN El Paso, the UTEP Miners App and CUSATV.

