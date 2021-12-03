COVID-19 forces cancellation of UTEP women’s basketball game vs. Utah State

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a release by the UTEP Athletic Department, this Saturday’s game between the UTEP Miners women’s basketball team and Utah State has been canceled.

UTEP officials say the game was canceled due to “multiple positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing in the Miner program.”

The game was scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Haskins Center; now the Miners’ next scheduled games will be Monday, December 13 at Texas State at 6 p.m. MT, and at New Mexico on December 19.

This is UTEP’s second game to be affected by COVID-19, as Wednesday’s game vs NM State was rescheduled on a to-be-determined date.

School officials added that fans can opt to receive a monetary refund or apply their refund to other ticket purchases (such as 2022-23 season tickets), or donate to the Miner Athletic Club in support of student-athlete scholarships.

Season ticket holders and single game buyers will be reached out to at the conclusion of the season. Call (915) 747-UTEP or email at tickets@utep.edu for questions.

