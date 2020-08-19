Cooper returns to UTEP after entering NCAA transfer portal in June

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In the off-season, UTEP lost multiple wide receivers that contributed heavily in 2019 to the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday though, one of the players that had left returned to the Miners.

Devaughn Cooper is back in a UTEP uniform after entering the portal in June. Cooper, who originally came to UTEP in August, 2019, as a transfer from the Arizona Wildcats, was back out at practice on Wednesday, going through workouts for the first time. UTEP officials said he would be in pads the next time the Miners practice on Friday.

“We really just have to get Devaughn into shape. He has to get locked back into the different schematic nuances that have been put into the system since he’s been away,” said head coach Dana Dimel.

Wide receiver Devaughn Cooper (@coopa_da_rula) is back at UTEP and out at practice this morning wearing number 1, but not in pads. Cooper announced this summer he was transferring from UTEP, but has returned and is listed on the roster on the website. pic.twitter.com/naYQ6aR2Ki — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 19, 2020

Cooper was plagued by injuries in 2019, but still caught 10 passes for 147 yards. Now healthy, he could be a big boost once he’s back in shape.

“It brings a threat to pretty much anywhere on the field. He’s a great receiver that we had, so I think it’s going to open up other players to get more catches and yards as well,” said sophomore wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

Dimel said that after Cooper entered the portal in June, he had a chance to think about what he really wanted and had a change of heart.

“After he got away from his teammates and really saw how he could fit into where he is and have success where he is,” said Dimel. “I think it’s a learning experience for everyone. You think the grass might be greener, but it’s not.”

Cooper might be back in the fold, but Dimel said former Americas High School standout and New Mexico Lobos wide receiver Q’ Drennan is not with the team and is not expected to return any time soon. The graduate transfer had been working with the Miners’ first team during the shortened edition of spring practices in March.

Dana Dimel said Americas grad/former New Mexico wide receiver Q Drennan is not with UTEP and the Miners don’t expect him back any time soon. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) August 19, 2020

While at New Mexico, Drennan caught 26 passes for 554 yards and three touchdowns, but played in just 22 games in four injury-plagued seasons.

As for players that could return soon, Dimel said UTEP expects redshirt freshman running back Deion Hankins to practice on Friday. A Parkland High School product, Hankins has yet to practice this season for the Miners.

Per UTEP officials, 505 student-athletes have been tested for COVID-19 since June 10 with 487 testing negative and 18 testing positive. Of those 18 positives, 10 have recovered and there are currently eight active cases. #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 19, 2020

On Wednesday, UTEP officials confirmed to KTSM that there currently eight active cases of COVID-19 among all Miner athletes. The football team has at least six of them, as the university announced four cases on Aug. 9 and two on Aug. 16. It is unclear if Hankins is one of the active cases of COVID-19 within the athletic department.

Since June 10, 505 student-athletes have been tested for COVID-19, with 487 negative tests and 18 positive cases, according to UTEP officials. 10 of those cases have recovered, with the previously-mentioned eight currently-active cases.

As of now, UTEP will open the season on Sept. 5 at home, against an opponent that has yet to be announced. The Miners will play at Texas on Sept. 12.