Cooper enters Transfer Portal for third time in college career

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – UTEP redshirt senior wide receiver Devaughn Cooper entered the NCAA Transfer Portal for the third time in his college career, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Cooper initially came to the Miners as a transfer from Arizona in August of 2019, enduring an injury-plagued junior season. In June of 2020, Cooper elected to enter the Portal again and leave UTEP, but ultimately returned to the Miners in August of 2020.

UTEP WR enters the NCAA Transfer Portal. https://t.co/vPqrx8gM6q — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 22, 2020

Cooper caught 10 passes for 136 yards and 1 touchdown in 2020 for UTEP, but never truly found his footing in two seasons in El Paso.

He will now look for a third school to play his final season of eligibility.