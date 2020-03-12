Conference USA Tournament to be played without fans in stands due to threat of coronavirus

FRISCO, TEXAS (KTSM) – After the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA elected to play its NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments without fans, Conference USA followed suit and closed down its conference tournament on Wednesday.

In a statement, the conference said no fans would be allowed to attend the league tournament at The Star in Frisco in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus. Only players, coaches, essential team personnel, players families, and credentialed media are allowed to be in the building.

The official statement from Conference USA is below:

“Conference USA will implement a restricted attendance procedure for the remainder of the 2020 Air Force Reserve Conference USA Basketball Championships presented by Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, following consultation with the NCAA, local authorities and related health and safety officials.”

 All remaining games will be played with the official team party, student-athlete family, credentialed media, television and radio crews, and essential personnel. The event will be closed to the general public.

UTEP’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are both competing at the tournament in Frisco. The Miner men play Marshall on Wednesday night, while the Miner women beat Florida Atlantic to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.

